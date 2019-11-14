Rolland Eugene “Zeke” Ferrell, 77, of Stephens City, died on November 11, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Hewett Ferrell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
Paul Jackson Foster Jr., 60, of Chester Gap, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Foster.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Dwight Vernon Hanline Jr., 72, of White Post, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Willard Zane Link Sr., 65, of Winchester, died on Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Puffinburger Link.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Constance Joan Ware Payne-Stewart, 84, of Winchester, died Tuesday November 12, 2019, in the Davis Medical Center at Elkins, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Stewart.
Arrangements are by Talbott Funeral Home, Belington, W.Va.
Carlton Raymond Snapp, 93, of Frederick County, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Elizabeth Walker Snapp.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Samuel “Tommy” T. Triplett Jr., 48, of Winchester, died Friday, November 8, 2019, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa D. Lockhart Triplett.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
