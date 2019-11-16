Mary E. Brown, 78, of Winchester, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Envoy of Winchester.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester.
Rose Marten delCampo, 88, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Arrangements are by Advantage Funeral and Cremation services in Lilburn, Ga.
Anton Elias Groff, 90, of Middletown, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Stephens City.
Mary Jane Kauffman, 79, of Winchester, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Arrangements are by The Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home.
Walter Neill Rutherford Jr., 93, of Berryville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville.
Sherri Lynn Thomas, 58, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
