Melvin Thomas ”Pete” Cash, 74, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater.
Doris Culbertson Farr, 96, of Winchester, formerly of Paris, Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sgt. William M. Farr Jr.
David Christian Fogelsanger, 95, of Winchester, formerly of Chambersburg, Pa., died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Anna Fogelsanger.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Douglas Leroy Glascock, 60, of Charles Town, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Dessie Glascock.
Arrangements are by Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Charles William Kerns, 83, of Cross Junction, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Riley Kerns.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Douglas Lee Loy, 76, of Winchester, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Loy.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
John Roy Homer “Butchy” Payton, 67, of Charles Town, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Hubbard Payton.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Billy “B.L.” Seal, 60, of Winchester, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
