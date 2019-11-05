Wesley L. Fishel, 49, of Winchester, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Harold Gordon Legg Sr., 99, of Winchester, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at a local nursing home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie R. Moore.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Janice Elaine Lonas, 85, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in a nursing facility in Charles Town, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband, Garland L. Lonas.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Roadney Clayton Miller, 42, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Shanna M. Wallace.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
Thelma Jeanne “Jean” Dorsey Perkins, 86, of Stephenson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Daniel Hugh “Danny” Reid, 70, of Berryville, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, married Margaret M. “Peggy” Dollard.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
