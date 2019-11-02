Gene Riley Burleson, 73, of Keswick, Va., died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are by Teague Funeral Home.
Ellie Emery, 78, of Winchester, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Surviving is her husband, Barry B. Emery.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Dolores (Dolly) Bryant Hammett, 92, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home.
Mary M. “Mad” Siers, 98, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel R. Siers.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
