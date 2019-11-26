Donald Lee Culp Sr., of Stephenson, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Edith M. Culp.
Harry A.H. Ewald, 90, of Winchester, formerly of Annapolis, Md., died Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Williams Ewald.
Lula Juanita “Cootsie” Levesque, 97, of Front Royal, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Patricia Ann “Tricia” Sirk, 62, of Augusta, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Gary L. “Doc” Sirk.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Ruth Ann Spielman, 63, of Winchester, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Junior Lee Spielman.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Barbara Geraldine Taylor, 70, of Front Royal, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Cloyd Harlow Taylor.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Clarence Leroy White, 77, of Burlington, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ervin White.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.