Dr. Peter Gill Bullough, 87, of Winchester, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
Ann Marie Germain, 90, of Winchester, formerly of Rhinebeck, N.Y., died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at The Retreat of Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Germain.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Frances Elizabeth Luttrell Lowe, 98, of Frederick County, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Olon Charles Lowe.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert “Bob” Keith Moser, 80, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
