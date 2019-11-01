Deborah Boswell Brown, 69, of Millwood, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in a local nursing home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Barbara Jean Haines, 74, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Roger C. Haines.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
Elva-Lynne “Bunny” Henard, 65, of Winchester, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Trixie Eloise Smith Houdershell, 96, of Boyce, formerly of Berryville, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Houdershell.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Jon David Noland, 80, of Frederick County, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothea Noland.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sally Papa, 68, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Papa.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.