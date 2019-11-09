Jeffrey Glen Burcham, 60, of Martinsburg, W.Va., formerly of Winchester, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Lee Nester Burcham.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood, W.Va.
George Bernard Kaufmann, 70, of Winchester, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Anne Kaufmann.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Dustin Strother Welsh, 30, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in his residence.
Michael Scott Whittle, 50, of Woodstock, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl E. Whittle.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
