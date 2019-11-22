Viola Elizabeth “Vi” Benner, 73, of Clear Brook, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. “Jimmy” Benner.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Charles R. “Bojo” Butler, 70, of Rogers, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are by Benton County Funeral Home, Rogers.
Katherine Grant “Kitty” Carbaugh, 88, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation.
She is survived by her husband, James Paul Carbaugh Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ruth Mae Cary, of Winchester, died in her home.
Ralph Henry Combs, 92, of Woodstock, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Peggy Hill Eastep, 89, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Eastep.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Margaret Ann Greenwald, 79, of Berryville, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Greenwald.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Nora Green Price, 79, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh Price Jr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Dr. Jack Roy Tayman Rafter II, 75, of Winchester, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Rafter.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
