Ronald Lewis Benedict, 84, of Frederick County, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Envoy of Winchester.
Surviving is his wife, Phyllis Lelia Benedict.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Teresa A. Brown, 84, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Garland McLeod “Mac” Canter Jr., 84, of Charlottesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care.
Arrangements are by Hill & Wood Funeral Services in Charlottesville.
David Christian Fogelsanger, 95, of Winchester, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home.
Pamela Foster “Pam” Golden, 66, of Frederick County, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.
Surviving is her husband, Robert Perry Golden.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
William Gary Grim, 61, of Frederick County, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.
Surviving is his wife, Cindy Grim.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Donald Joseph “D.J.” Kerns Sr., 49, of Winchester, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Ellen Marie Sandy, 63, of Strasburg, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory.
Woodrow “Woody” Vance, 78, of Frederick County, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.