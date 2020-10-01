Hazel C. Barton, 94, of Winchester, died Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh V. Barton, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Georgia K. E. Burleson, 92, of Berryville, died Sept. 28, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Craig B. Burleson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Herman R. Kline, 84, of Frederick County, died Sept. 27, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hannelore Kline.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
William T. Levi, 74, of White Post, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Wilco L. McAboy, Jr., 84, of Winchester, died Sept. 29, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marian McAboy.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dianne K. Ritchie, 71, of Winchester, died Sept. 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband R. Mark Ritchie.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Andrew M. Shambaugh, 13, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Sept. 28, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his parents, Keith and Alison Shambaugh.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
Melvin E. Wine, 86, of Winchester, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Aleane L. Wine.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
