O. Grady Bradfield, 89 of Bridgewater, died Oct. 7, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
He is survived by his wife, Martha W. Bradfield.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory. Wardensville, West Virginia.
Jeannie Lewis, 70, of Frederick County, died Oct. 6, 2020, at Health First's Viera Hospital, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Lewis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Dale E. Roberts, 62, of Cross Junction, died Oct. 5, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Doreen Roberts.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.