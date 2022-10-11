Faye M. Boyer, 83, of Laurel, Maryland, died Oct. 5, 2022, in Howard County General Hospital.  

She is survived by her husband, Robert Boyer Sr.  

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.

Catherine F. Mitchell, 71, of Berryville, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Lavender Hills Assisted Living, Front Royal.

She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Mitchell Sr.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

