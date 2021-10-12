James R. Hartley Jr., 57, of Stephens City, died October 10, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy J. Hartley.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Dorothy A. Jones, 92, of Winchester, died October 9, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donna R. Passmore, 55 of Winchester, died October 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Donald E. Perrell, 71, of Romney, West Virginia, died October 8, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Roger D. Wilson, 86, of Rio, West Virignia, died October 10, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
