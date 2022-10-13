Pastor J. Lloyd Black Jr., 98, of Winchester, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Front Royal.
He is survived by his wife, Merline I. Black.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Paul J. Coffelt, 87, of Stephens City, died Oct. 11, 2022, in his residence. (VET!!)
He is survived by his wife, Janet B. Coffelt.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Ann P. Jones, 89, of Winchester, died Oct. 7, 2022, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Donald D.M. Jones.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
