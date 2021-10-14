Death notices for Oct. 14 Oct 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lewis W. Jenkins, 67, of Clear Brook, died October 12, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: With one comment, McAuliffe proved himself unworthy (40)Open Forum: Vote Republican in 2021 statewide elections (23)Open Forum: LaRock: The difference between Siker and I (21)Open Forum: The truth — not false accusations — about Blaine Dunn (6)Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case (3)Cartoon (2)Letter to the editor: Vote Washington for supervisor (1)Capitol insurrectionist gets 45 days (1)As code violations are resolved in Boyce, others appear and remain (1)Dreary Tuesday (1)Diane Dimond: Let's get it together on marijuana laws (1)Loudoun drone flight company teams with restaurant for airborne delivery (1)Demolition of former school continues (1)US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated (1)Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests (1) More Local News County man cleared of molestation charges Berryville annexation vote to occur in November 'The long reach of Russ Potts' Capitol insurrectionist gets 45 days Local candidates address area business leaders Public voices support for two Clarke school board hopefuls Salvation Army's Angel Tree registration open through Oct. 16 Clarke school board hopefuls introduce themselves The benefits of in person holiday shopping Home prices continue to rise around the region WPS outlines proposed COVID vaccination policy for staff, student-athletes Small businesses important to local economy Study: Affordable and high-end homes in short supply Stephens City traffic camera could aid road improvement projects Police nab suspect in modular home theft 'Following in Charlie's footsteps': Blood drive to honor Zuckerman Death Notices Death notices for Oct. 14 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.