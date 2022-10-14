Viola L. Kerns, 78, of Bloomery, West Virginia, died Oct. 12, 2022, in Stonerise Nursing Home, Berkeley Springs.
She is survived by her husband, Donald W. Kerns.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
William A. Saville Jr., 64, of Stephens City, died Oct. 13, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie C. Saville.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
