Paul J. Chrisman, Sr., 87, of Frederick County, died Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. VET!!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Chrisman.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mary R. Gorski, 97, of Stephenson, died Oct. 10, 2020, at The Retreat in Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gorski.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William M. Graham, 80, of Winchester, died Oct. 13, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dorothy M. Vargo, 84, of Frederick County, died Oct. 10, 2020, in Stephens City.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
