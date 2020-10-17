Tony B. Campbell, 61, of Bluemont, died Oct. 15, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Leona G. M. Campbell.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
James P. Hodge, Jr., 73, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Leslie T. Rinker, 70, of Winchester, died Oct. 16, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Rinker.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Michael T. Tucker, 83, of High View, West Virginia, died Oct. 15, 2020, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center, Kearneysville, WV.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra K. Tucker.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
