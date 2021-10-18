Donna J. Facemire, 61, of Winchester, died October 15, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Gregory L. Kesner, 54, of Augusta, West Virignia, died October 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Julia F. Moreland, 82, of Slanesville, West Virignia, died October 15, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Moreland.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Irene D. Stroop, 85 of Stephenson, died October 14, 2021, Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. Stroop.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
