Thelma M. Baker, 82, of Cross Junction, died Oct. 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Z. Baker.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Jane Campbell, 106, of Winchester, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Westminster-Canterbury of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Campbell.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Martha W. Cawley, 89, of Winchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cawley.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Donald C. Gerling, 86, of Frederick County, died Oct. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John E. Sine, of Winchester, died Oct. 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.