Betty L. Davis, 73, of Hyattsville, Maryland, died Oct. 16, 2020, in Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville, MD.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest T. Davis.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Viola G. DeLauder, 87, of Frederick County, died Oct. 16, 2020, at the Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest C. DeLauder.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Terri J. Gibson, 54, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Oct. 16, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, WV.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Gibson.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Susan T. Hoover, 53, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her companion, Harold Adams, Jr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Marcus G. Oster, 50, of Kirby, West Virginia, died Oct. 18, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Col. Lawrence Robson, USAF, Ret., 87, of Stephens City, died Oct. 17, 2020, at Fox Trail Assisted Living. VET!!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Robson.
Arrangements areby Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
