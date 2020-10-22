Louis B. Duckworth, 78, of Stephens City, died Oct. 20, 2020, in the Reston Hospital Center, Reston.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Harry C. Jones, 90, of Berryville, died Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. Jones.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Leycester W. Miller, Sr., 93, of Baker, West Virginia, died Oct. 20, 2020, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Baker, WV.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian M. S. Miller.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV.
Lisa A. P. Sponseller, 39, of Boyce, died Oct. 19, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Alice L. Williamson, 66, of Stephenson, died Oct. 20, 2020, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Roy E. Williamson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Eric L. Wilkins, 51, of Baker, West Virginia, died Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
June M. Wilmot, 83, of Winchester, died Oct. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Wilmot, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
