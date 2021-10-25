Paula Benitez, 68, of Winchester, died October 22, 2021, in Bunker Hill, West Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Felipe Benitez, Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary E. Daniels, 59, of Stephens City, died October 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Thomas L. Lineberg, 71, of Gore, died October 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Debora J. Ludwig, 70, of Rio, West Virginia, died October 21, 2021, at a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn W. Ludwig.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.