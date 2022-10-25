David L. Bell III, 71, of Winchester, died Oct. 21, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by is his wife, Barbara L. Bell.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Gibson B. Fravel, 18, of Paw Paw, died Oct. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home.
Marilyn K. Holsinger, 77, of Boyce, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Carl L. Holsinger.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Betty L. Shetter, 92, of Berryville, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy B. Shetter.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
