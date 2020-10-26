Robert A. Keyser, 52, of Stephens City, died Oct. 24, 2020 in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Beth A. Keyser.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Edwin Lambert Jr., 57, of Frederick County, died Oct. 22, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jay K. Magtutu, 86, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, died Oct. 20, 2020 in Annapolis.
She is preceded is death by her husband, Nicholas Magtutu.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Kevin T. Milhon, 51, of Stephens City, died Oct. 24, 2020, in his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service, Winchester.
Peggy Ramey, 79, of Frederick County, died Oct. 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Maurice Ramey.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William W. Torbert Jr., 81, of Inwood, West Virginia died Oct. 24, 2020, in Willow Tree Nursing Home, Charles Town.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly C. Torbert.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Ronald C. Wehn, 83, of Frederick County, died Oct. 23, 2020, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Wehn.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
