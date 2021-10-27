Sullivan Alger, Jr., 74, of Augusta, West Virginia, died October 25, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Facility, Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Charles L. Coon, 72, of Winchester, died October 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Albert J. Fletcher, 55, of Winchester, died October 26, 2021, in Evergreen Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Katherine L. Smeltzer, 86, of Gore, died October 25, 2021, in Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Turner L. Smeltzer.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Earnest E. Wiant, 79, of Stephens City, died October 25, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Wiant.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
