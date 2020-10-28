Arleen W. Ashby, 81, of Berryville, died Oct. 25, 2020, in Skyview Springs Rehab & Nursing Center, Luray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Ashby, Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Charles W. Dunn, 77, Woodstock, died Oct. 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Dunn.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Candida Hernandez, 81, Winchester, died Oct. 21, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Marcella W. Ritter, 94, of Stephens City, died Oct. 22, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Ritter.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donald P. Saville, 85, of Augusta, West Virginia died Oct. 26, 2020 at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Zachariah S. Singhas, 19, of Winchester, died Oct. 23, 2020, Winchester.
He is survived by his parents, Stacey L. Smith and Richard N. Singhas.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
