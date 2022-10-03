Michelle R. Jeffers, 51, of Strasburg, died Sept. 29, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Sean P. Meehan.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Updated: October 3, 2022 @ 12:05 am
