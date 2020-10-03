Dorlando S. Gale, 48, of Winchester, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William R. Hook, 86, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Oct. 1, 2020, at the UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty P. Hook.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Pamela A. Howell, 72, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died October 2, 2020, at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, WV.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald B. Howell.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Dorsey F. Nice, 73, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Oct. 1, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife Joyce A. Nice.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Kevin A. Pritchard, 18, of Winchester, died Oct. 1, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
