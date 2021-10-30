Walter A. Barr Jr., 85, of Winchester, died October 29, 2021, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Connie R. Barr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Lewis A. Hodgson, 88, of Middletown, died October 29, 2021, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester. (VET!)
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary H. McDonald, 79, of The Villages, Florida, died October 24, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Malcolm R. McDonald.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Clayburn L. McFarland, 82, of Winchester, died October 28, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda V. McFarland.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Gwynn C. L. Parkinson, 96, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd R. Parkinson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Jill M. Peters, of Winchester, died, October 28, 2021, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Peters.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
