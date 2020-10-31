Oneal H. Combs, 95, of Romney, West Virginia, died Oct. 27, 2020, at Hospice Inpatient Care in Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Kendra N. Connelly, 25, formerly of Augusta, West Virginia, died Oct. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Ronald A. Hahn, 81, of Washington, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 22, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, West Virginia.
Kevin M. Riley, 29, of Winchester, died Oct. 28, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
