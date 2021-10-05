Death notices for Oct. 5 Oct 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald E. Twigg Jr., 64, of Bloomery, West Virginia, died October 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles5 BB&T branches to close in Winchester, Shenandoah, Warren with transition to TruistFatal crash victim identifiedJury selected in homicide trialBoy accused of sexually assaulting girlBerryville woman turns 110: 'Every day's a good day'Charges dropped, changed in baby overdose caseStarting today, DMV will offer walk-in service every other day'It's frustrating': Friendship Park proposal exposes divisionCartoonOpen Forum: Major changes needed for mail-in voting procedures Images Commented'It's frustrating': Friendship Park proposal exposes division (5)Napolitano: On Jan. 6, what did the FBI know? (3)Open Forum: Major changes needed for mail-in voting procedures (2)Open Forum: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. (1) More Local News Clarke County to recruit cyber consultant to examine computer systems Jury selected in homicide trial 'It's frustrating': Friendship Park proposal exposes division 5 BB&T branches to close in Winchester, Shenandoah, Warren with transition to Truist This week's government meetings SU chooses leader for its first marching band Area firefighter's name to be added to memorial Women's March this afternoon in downtown Winchester Registrars report rising number of incomplete ballots Developer sheds light on proposed Friendship Park project Public barred from hearing in Winchester homicide case Clarke County resident turning 110 on Monday VDOT: Front Royal Pike traffic pattern change Monday One of two murder charges dropped in homicide case Millwood Pike bridge reopens to traffic Clarke fairgrounds to host second benefit horse show Death Notices Death notices for Oct. 5 Edwin E. White, Sr. Shirley A. Corbin Susan K. Campbell Rosalie S. Keeler John Kronenberger (Jack) Priscilla Agnes (Smith) Unger Rush J. Gibson IV "R. J." Death notices for Oct. 4 Ernestine Fay Riley Lloyd D. Good Nancy Jean (Tennant) Robeson Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
