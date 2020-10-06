John R. Freeman, 57, of White Post, died Oct. 3, 2020, in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Ernestine D. Freeman.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Dorothy W. Greenawalt, 100, of Winchester, died Oct. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus M. Greenawalt.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Carol H. Spaid, 93, of Olney, Maryland, died Sept. 4, 2020, in Rockville, MD.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy W. Spaid.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Clarence E. Swartz Jr., 76, of Stephens City, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
