Doris J. Combs, 77, of Baker, West Virginia, died October 2, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Kim R. Hale, 56, of Gore, died October 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virignia.
Shirley L. Marshall, 87, of Winchester, died October 5, 2021, in Envoy Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry L. Marshall.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Joseph D. PatteN, 36, of Front Royal, died October 3, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Nicole E. Patten.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
