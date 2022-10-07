Mary E. Miller-Cruz, 72, of Front Royal, died Oct. 4, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Pedro Cruz.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Norma J. Murphy, 91, of Front Royal, died Oct. 6, 2022, at her home.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Jackson J. Murphy.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Iris D. Kline, 95, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd L. Kline.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.