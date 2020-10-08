Darlene J. Campbell, 73, of Frederick County, died Oct. 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Edna A. Marchelewski, 47, of Frederick County, died Oct. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Doris M. Spaid, 92, of High View, West Virginia, died Oct. 7, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care Unit in Romney, WV.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Olonza H. Spaid.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Daniel R. Tutwiler, 80, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Oct. 5, 2020, at the Adler Center, Aldie.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
