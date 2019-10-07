Kenneth Robert Coleman Sr., 84, of Edinburg, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Witzel Coleman.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Patricia Ann Harris-Jackson, 57, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Lee Tyler Lavender, 68, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Robert William ”Robbie” Leicht, 54, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
William Nelson “Billy” Rogers, 72, of Middletown, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Heritage Hall, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
