Richard K. Chapman, 79, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Chapman.
John William Rauch III, 76, of Basye, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Woodstock.
Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Stevens, 52, of Boyce, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in her home.
She is survived by her husband, Cuno Quade Andersen Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Annalynn G. "Gracie" VanWay, 15, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Teresa VanWay.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
