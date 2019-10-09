Charles Herbert “Charlie” Clevenger, 98, of Frederick County, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred Clevenger.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Thomas H. “Tom” DeHaven Jr., 67, of Hollywood, Fla., formerly of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Hollywood.
He is survived by his wife, Mary F. DeHaven.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
William Lee Holcomb Sr., 81, of Front Royal, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Holcomb.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Donald Edward “Don” Largent, 86, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jo A. Gordon Largent.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Paul Charles O’Malley, 76, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Pat O’Malley.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
Gary Timothy Peacock, 78, of Romney, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Welling Personal Care Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Elizabeth Bachman Williams, 87, formerly of Kingsport, Tenn., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her daughter’s farm in Frederick County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leo “Bob” Williams.
Arrangements are by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, and Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
