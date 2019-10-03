Phillip D. “Phil” Burroughs, 61, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charlotte Jenks Eller, 77, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Christine M. “Chris” Peglar, 50, of Lake Frederick, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
The Rev. Peter Sylvester Thomas Sr., 57, of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Thomas.
Arrangements are by Joynes Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Arthur Steven Vogt, 50, of Berryville, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Jane Edgerton.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
