Gretchen Rynae Scothorn Cooley, 43, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Smith Downing Cooley.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Thomas E. Creek, 80, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Anna Bell Grimsley, 86, of Berryville, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Garrison Grimsley.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Diane Yeakle Herrell, 71, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Envoy of Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Robert William Herrell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jeanne S. Hughes, 91, of Winchester, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at The Retreat at Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Stewart Hughes Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William H. “Bill” Staton Sr., 81, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Madelyn Staton.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ronald Stephen “Ron” Zombro, 74, of Winchester, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Whittington Zombro.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
