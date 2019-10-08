Gladys Mae Campbell, 89, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Edward Campbell.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Donald Reed Fisher, 87, of Inwood, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna I. Fisher.
Arrangements are by Rosedale Funeral Home, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Angela Milhon Hepner, 68, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel K. Hepner.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Carl Oscar McDaniels, 89, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Bridgewater.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Ann Eller.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater.
Jacqueline Mary Pierce, 82, of Berryville, formerly of Ridgecrest, Calif., died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Edmond Pierce.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Douglas Earl Shell, 65, of Inwood, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Collis) Shell.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg, W.Va.
