Tynleigh Rose Funkhouser, 10 days, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, McKayla Funkhouser and Adrian Bennett.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
James Richard “Richie” Stewart, 90, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Lutheran Village, Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Wetzel Stewart.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Francine M. Tingley, 56, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.