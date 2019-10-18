John Christopher “Chris” Golloway, 37, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Bunker Hill, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Fishel Galloway.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Jason Ray Hott, 42, of Winchester, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Augusta, W.Va.
Dr. Dale Rodekohr Simpson, 88, of Frederick County, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Surviving is his wife, Margaret Jean Simpson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
