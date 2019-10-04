Edwin Keith Cross, 85, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Margo Florimbio Cross.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Mamie Elaine White Long, 97, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in League City, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Long.
Richard V. “Rick” Myer, 79, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret M. “Peggy” Myer.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
James W. “Bill” Place, 79, died, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Inova Fairfax Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Place.
John Westcott Swenson, 52, of Bluemont, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.