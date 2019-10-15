Robert A. “Hambone” Arnold Sr., 79, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Luray.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Shifflett.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Delmar Scott Bywaters, 72, of Culpeper, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at UVA Transitional Care Hospital, Charlottesville.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Booth Bywaters.
Arrangements are by Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, Culpeper.
Thomas C. “Tom” Clark Jr., 73, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Beverley Jenkins Clark.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Lila Triplett Cox, 69, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore L. “Ted” Cox Jr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Judith Anne “Judy” Smith, 76, of Aldie, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Adler House, Aldie.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas E. “Doug” Smith.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
