David L. Dawkins, 70, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., formerly of Winchester, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Noella B. Dawkins.
Arrangements are by Atlantic & Mortuary Cremation Services, Rockledge, Fla.
Helen Lee Golliday Fox, 93, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at a Berryville assisted living facility.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Donald Richard Fuller, 80, of Berryville, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Kaffenberger.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Priscille F. Herolt, 71, of Cross Junction, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Lilly Elizabeth Joachim, 5 days, of Winchester, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
She is survived by her mother, Raiven Young.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Gordon Arnold Ours, 67, of Rio, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Richard “Rick” Phillips, 64, of Winchester, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Viola V. Purtlebaugh, 95, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene B. Purtlebaugh.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Dona Brown See, 87, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at E. A. Hawse Nursing Home, Baker.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
