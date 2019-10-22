Frank W. Bishop Jr., 89, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Onile M. Griffith, and was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Bishop.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
John Christopher “Chris” Galloway, 37, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Bunker Hill, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Fishel Galloway.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Barbara G. Thomas, 99, of Winchester, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Wilbur Clyde Thomas.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Gary Wayne Williams, 76, of Stephens City, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Armagost Williams.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.